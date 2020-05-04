Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

A lot of us are still stuck at home in quarantine and time alone gets you thinking! Today, GRIFF is thankful for family. Listen to his prayer up top!

GRIFF’s Prayer For Family Members [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust, Managing Editor

