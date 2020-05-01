CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Get Your Covid-19 Test At The Stratford Richardson YMCA On May 1st!

Portrait of urban friends

Source: Jacobs Stock Photography / Getty

If you are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, don’t be afraid to be get tested.  You don’t need an appointment nor do you need an identification to be tested.  Today, May 1st, Atrium Health will be testing until 7 pm at the Stratford Richardson YMCA’s parking lot located at 1946 West Blvd in Charlotte, NC.  So, if you have a fever, cough , or experiencing shortness of breath or loss of smell and/or taste…get tested today to stop the spread of the coronavirus!! #TheOlympiaDShow

Get Your Covid-19 Test At The Stratford Richardson YMCA On May 1st!  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 1 week ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 1 week ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close