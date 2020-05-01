If you are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, don’t be afraid to be get tested. You don’t need an appointment nor do you need an identification to be tested. Today, May 1st, Atrium Health will be testing until 7 pm at the Stratford Richardson YMCA’s parking lot located at 1946 West Blvd in Charlotte, NC. So, if you have a fever, cough , or experiencing shortness of breath or loss of smell and/or taste…get tested today to stop the spread of the coronavirus!! #TheOlympiaDShow

Get Your Covid-19 Test At The Stratford Richardson YMCA On May 1st! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

TheOlympiaDShow

Also On Praise 100.9: