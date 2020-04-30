Experiencing Covid-19 Symptoms? Get Tested Today!

Atrium Health is out in the community daily providing testing to anyone who is experiencing symptoms. Today, April 30, Atrium Health will be at the Weeping Willow AME Zion Church’s parking lot located at 2220 Milton Road in Charlotte, NC from 1 PM – 7 PM. So, if you have a fever, cough, experiencing shortness of breath, or a loss of smell and/or taste…go get tested today. Walk-ins are welcomed and no identification is needed. #TheOlympiaDShow

