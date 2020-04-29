From the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

This is the Guidance and Understanding that Your Sheriff (Mecklenburg County) was provided to help better and follow in the weeks to come according the Governor’s order.

On April 23, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 135, a copy of which is attached. This Executive Order focuses on extending safety restrictions in previous Executive Orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as described below.

Restrictions on Bars and Restaurants Remain in Effect

Sections 1, 4 and 5 of Executive Order No. 118 are extended to May 8, 2020. This means that restaurants will remain closed for dine-in service through May 8, 2020, but may continue to provide carry-out, drive through and delivery service. In addition, bars are to remain closed.

As with previous Executive Orders, Executive Order No. 135 does not direct the closure of businesses that currently provide for the sale of beer or wine for off-premises consumption and does not affect grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, and charitable food distribution sites, provided these businesses are not providing dine-in food service. ABC stores are to remain open.

Entertainment Facilities, Gaming Establishments and Personal Care and Grooming Businesses Will Remain Closed

Sections 1, 2, 3 and 5 of Executive Order No. 120 are also extended to May 8, 2020. This means that entertainment facilities without a retail or dining component must remain closed through May 8, 2020. Entertainment facilities that must remain closed include bowling alleys, health clubs, indoor/outdoor pools, skating rinks, indoor exercise facilities, movie theaters, spas, bingo parlors and gaming establishments.

Gaming establishments that must remain closed include any “gaming and business establishments which allow gaming activities (e.g. video poker, gaming, sweepstakes, video games, arcade games, pinball machines or other computer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement).”

If any of these entertainment facilities have a retail or dining component, those may continue to operate within current emergency restrictions. For example, if a spa has a sandwich shop, they can continue to provide take-out food service to customers.

Personal care and grooming businesses must also remain closed through May 8, 2020. This includes barber shops, beauty salons, hair salons, nail salons, massage parlors, and tattoo parlors.

Stay at Home Order and Mass Gathering Limitations Remain in Effect

All of the provisions contained in Executive Order No. 121 are extended through May 8, 2020. This means all people in North Carolina are ordered to continue to stay at home unless they are specifically allowed to travel as permitted in Executive Order No. 121, meaning to engage in “Essential Activities,“ such as going to the store or the doctor, or engaging in outdoor activity. In addition, there is no change to “Essential Businesses and Operations,“ which are allowed to continue operating as they have been throughout the pandemic.

Restrictions on “Mass Gatherings” will remain in place through May 8, 2020, meaning no more than 10 persons may be in a single room or single space at the same time. The description in Executive Order No. 121 of the places and spaces to which this prohibition applies is the same or very similar to what it was in previous Executive Orders.

In addition, social distancing practices will remain in effect without change.

Restrictions on Retail Establishments

Sections 1 and 2 of Executive Order No. 131 are also extended to May 8, 2020. Therefore, retail establishments must continue to limit occupancy to the “Emergency Maximum Occupancy” defined as either: (1) 20% of stated fire capacity; OR (2) 5 customers for every 1,000 square feet of the location’s total square footage – this means the entire footprint of the interior building, including all retail and non-retail space . If a retail establishment reaches or expects to reach the Emergency Maximum Occupancy, it must continue to post staff at entrances and exits to enforce the limit.

In addition, retail establishments must continue to maintain clear marks indicating 6 feet of spacing between patrons in line at cash registers, and in other high-traffic areas of the store, such as deli counters or around high-demand products.

All retail establishments must continue to provide frequent and routine cleaning of “high-touch” areas (such as debit/credit card terminals) with a cleaner approved by the EPA.

Finally, retailers are still encouraged , but not required, to continue following recommendations issued in Executive Order 131, such as:

Supply and provide education on the use of, and to encourage the use of face masks for employees who cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

Ask sick employees to stay home.

Have staff maintain social distancing in staff only areas.

Place hand sanitizer at entrance and exit points, and provide EPA approved sanitizing wipes for shopping carts and baskets.

Have employees wash their hands or use hand sanitizer between interactions with customers or other employees.

Designate a shopping time exclusively for senior citizens and “at-risk” persons.

Post signs reminding customers and employees to social distance.

Develop and use options for online ordering, curb-side pickup, or no-contact delivery.

For high-volume retail establishments, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, additional recommendations include use of shields at register checkouts, clearly marked entrance and exit points, and assistance with routing through store aisles.

Additional Information

The Executive Orders issued by Governor Roy Cooper, including Executive Order No. 135, provide that the mandates issued by the Governor shall be enforced by State and local law enforcement officers. Violations are a Class 2 misdemeanor.

The extension of the safety restrictions described above are effective immediately and will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on May 8, 2020, unless extended further by Governor Cooper.

Click on this Link for all of the Executive Order related to COVID-19

http://www.mecksheriff.com/index.php/executive-orders/

