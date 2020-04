WMJS Staff

Anita Wilson is in quarantine like the rest of us.

The Willie Moore Jr. Show caught up with the gospel star to hear how she’s adjusting to the new normal and get her opinion on attending church during the pandemic.

Check out what she has to say above!

Anita Wilson Says She’s Not Going Back To Church…Yet was originally published on blackamericaweb.com