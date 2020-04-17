Titus Showers Shares Remix To “It’s Gonna Be Alright” Featuring Jermaine Dolly

Get Up Erica
| 04.17.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

For our Artist Spotlight this week, Titus Showers stopped by the Get Up Church and brought us the remix to his song “It’s Gonna Be Alright.” The remix features Jermaine Dolly and can be found on all digital music platforms.

SEE ALSO: 

Titus Showers Drops Debut Album ‘Who’ + Releases Music Video For “In His Name”

Jermaine Dolly Explains Why You Must Serve Before Leading [EXCLUSIVE]

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Titus Showers Shares Remix To “It’s Gonna Be Alright” Featuring Jermaine Dolly  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby…
 3 days ago
04.15.20
Rapper Master P Supports Elderly Residents During Pandemic
 1 week ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close