Titus Showers Shares Remix To “It’s Gonna Be Alright” Featuring Jermaine Dolly

For our Artist Spotlight this week, Titus Showers stopped by the Get Up Church and brought us the remix to his song “It’s Gonna Be Alright.” The remix features Jermaine Dolly and can be found on all digital music platforms.

