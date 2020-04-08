Mr. Griffin: “We Don’t Have Spots On Our Chests” [VIDEO]

| 04.08.20
Right now is the time to love the Lord with all of our heart, strength and mind. The world is going through a pandemic (re: coronavirus), but God is still God. In today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF looks to Mark 12:30 to reiterate his point. It reads, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.”

He also shared a recent event that reignited his faith. Press play up top to watch! 

GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]

Did you know? A growing share of Black men are completing high school and college. Research shows that for the first time in U.S. history, 90 percent of African Americans ages 25 and order have completed high school.  That’s something to celebrate! Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). This week, GRIFF took his Process Success Foundation to Camp Creek Middle School and brought book for kids who couldn’t afford them. See photos below! SEE ALSO: Dorian Hunter Is The First Black Woman To Win ‘MasterChef’ SEE ALSO: First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry Honored By American Chemical Society Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

