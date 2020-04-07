Everything You Need To Know About Real Talk Kim’s New Book, ‘Shut Hell Up’

| 04.07.20
Pastor Real Talk Kim stopped by to tell us about her new book Shut Hell Up and share some encouraging words. Click here learn more about her book and press play up top to hear the interview!

