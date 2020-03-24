CLOSE
COVID 19
HomeCOVID 19

Meck County Issues Stay At Home Order Through April 19

 

As the number of

Praise charlotte launch

Source: CS / CS

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Mecklenburg County, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office has announced a Stay-at-Home order for County residents. The order will go into effect on Thursday, March 26 at 8:00 a.m. and will remain in effect for the next 21 days.

The order was announced Tuesday afternoon by Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, Gibbie Harris during the Board of County Commissioners Budget and Public Policy meeting. Read the details HERE

 

 

charlotte mecklenburg , covid 19 , mecklenburg

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Seven-Year-Old Making Care Packages For Those In Need…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
44-Year-Old New Orleans Bounce Deejay Black N Mild…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close