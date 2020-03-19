CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Spectrum Offers Free Internet for Students

Are your  kids home because of the threat of the Cornavirus?  Do they need to get on the Internet to get their school work done?

Yes?  Then,  I’ve got good news for you!

Spectrum is offering free Wi-Fi and broadband access up to 100 MBPS to any household with K-12 and/or college students that doesn’t already have Spectrum. Installation fees will be waived for these households, and anyone wishing to enroll will need to call 1-844-488-8395.

Spectrum Offers Free Internet for Students  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…
 3 days ago
03.16.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 1 month ago
02.10.20
Photos
Close