Spectrum Offers Free Internet for Students

Are your kids home because of the threat of the Cornavirus? Do they need to get on the Internet to get their school work done?

Yes? Then, I’ve got good news for you!

Spectrum is offering free Wi-Fi and broadband access up to 100 MBPS to any household with K-12 and/or college students that doesn’t already have Spectrum. Installation fees will be waived for these households, and anyone wishing to enroll will need to call 1-844-488-8395.

