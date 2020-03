Are you worried about trash piling up during the Coronavirus Pandemic?

The City of Charlotte is suspending some waste pick-up operations.

The City announced it would be postponing pick-up of yard waste and bulk items starting March 23.

Garbage and recycling pick-ups to continue as scheduled.

