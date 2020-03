The Mayor of Columbia, SC has declared a state of emergency and issued a city-wide curfew that will take effect Wednesday, March 18.

The curfew restricts travel and public gatherings from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. with the exceptions of people traveling to and from work and for healthcare.

Curfew for Columbia, SC to take effect Wednesday was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Chirl Girl

