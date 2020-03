It can be an enormous challenge for buyers in the housing market to find a dream home. The terrain of the housing market is even more unforgiving for buyers on the lower end of the income scale. It’s also exasperated when a city grapples with affordable housing and gentrification. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with veteran Real Estate Agent and Broker-In-Charge, Helen Edwards-Jackson of Level Up Reality.

