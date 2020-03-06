Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles urges residents to complete 2020 US Census Survey

The 2020 US Census survey is upon us. According to the 2020 Census.gov website, beginning on March 30th, “The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the Census Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets, and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.” And beginning on April 1st, the US Census will be observed nationwide. The impact of the census is enormous – especially as it relates to the dispersement of federal funds to the states and programs instrumental to our daily lives in this country. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles about the importance of the Census and the responsibility of each resident to complete the survey. We also talk with Pat Cannon, host of ‘AT THE TABLE WITH CANNON’ on 105.3RNB.

