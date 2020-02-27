CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible v Symptoms

These allergies are the worst

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

According to Fox 5 around two hundred international travelers, passing through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed potential systems that are related to the coronavirus. Officials said the more than 1,000 passengers were screened and only one person exhibited serious symptoms and has been admitted to Emory Hospital.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s General Manager John Selden released a statement saying “Atlanta is in good shape, and nationwide there has been only one person who has come through a U.S. airport with the virus.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON THE STORY

___

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible v Symptoms  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 2 weeks ago
02.10.20
Virginia’s Black Residents, Businesses Left Out Of Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close