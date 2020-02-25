CLOSE
CIAA Is Taking Over Charlotte

CIAA Championship: Shaw vs. Virginia Union

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

For 15 years, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is known for bringing thousands of fans alike to the games, celebrity-filled events, and parties February.

Check out what your weekend is going to look like HERE.

CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments begin on Tuesday at the Bojangles’ Coliseum. Later the will move to the Spectrum Center from Thursday through Saturday.

Earlier in 2019, it was announced that the new home of the CIAA will be the city of Baltimore.

