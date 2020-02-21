Griff’s Prayer For Rest [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 02.21.20
Dismiss


Only Griff would find a bible verse that supports his napping habits. According to him, this week he has been receiving that “Jesus sleep on a boat sleep”. What? Watch the video above to hear more about this.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Griff’s Prayer For Rest [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 2 weeks ago
02.10.20
Virginia’s Black Residents, Businesses Left Out Of Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close