Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King For Attack Over Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Question

Recently Rapper Snoop Dogg issued an apology to CBS Morning Show Host Gayle King after attacking her on social media for asking about the Kobe Bryant rape case in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

King asked Leslie last week in a “CBS This Morning” interview whether she thought Bryant’s legacy was “complicated” by a 2003 sexual assault charge. Snoop Dogg, 48, responded to the interview in an Instagram video by saying King should “back off, b—-, before we come get you.”

In an Instagram video, he expressed regret for publicly tearing King down in a “derogatory manner based off of emotions.”

“I was raised way better than that,” he said. “So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

