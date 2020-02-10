CLOSE
Oscars 2020: Complete Winner’s List

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage

What a gala night in Hollywood as The 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles came after the shortest awards season in decades.

Going without a host for the second straight year, Sam Mendes’ World War I tale “1917” had been the favorite to win best picture at the awards show, but South Korea’s entry “Parasite” pulled off the upset of the night, winning the best picture Oscar and becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

