I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees: Demario Baker

Demario Baker is a native of Charlotte, NC and the Founder of Nspire-Us Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mentoring and educating youth regarding public health awareness, healthier living, self-esteem, and positive lifestyle choices through educational workshops and athletic programs. His passion for mentoring and philanthropy developed at a young age when he began participating with local youth groups, volunteering on county service boards and offering programs in his community. The programs and mentors who helped shape his childhood were so impactful, he made a commitment to pay it forward by creating and providing programs for today’s youth in underserved communities in Charlotte and surrounding areas. His mission….”Educate, Converse and Develop” means to equip every person he encounters with the tools to accomplish any goal they desire.

“Mr. B, “ as he is known by his participants, scholars, and parents is a proud graduate of South Mecklenburg High School and Johnson and Wales University. He’s a former Chair of the Education Sub-Committee for the Charlotte Mecklenburg County CRC (Community Relations Committee) and a former basketball coach for JM Alexander Middle School. With 20 years of mentoring, he’s been recognized and received several community awards and is the proud recipient of the 2020 Mayor’s Mentoring Alliance – Mentor of the Year Award.

Also On Praise 100.9: