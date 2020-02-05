Who do you lean on? Who do call on? What happens first when you come into situations? God has to be at the center. If we are serving God, we need to serve his principles.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM HOMEPAGE

Faith Walking: Who Do You Serve? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: