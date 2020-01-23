Award-Winning journalist Ed Gordon has released his first book, Conversations In Black, about where we stand today as a culture. In it, he talks to dozens of leaders in Black culture for reference. Take a listen to hear more about the book below!

Award-Winning Journalist Ed Gordon Discusses His New Book, ‘Conversations In Black’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

