Award-Winning Journalist Ed Gordon Discusses His New Book, ‘Conversations In Black’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Award-Winning journalist Ed Gordon has released his first book, Conversations In Black, about where we stand today as a culture. In it, he talks to dozens of leaders in Black culture for reference. Take a listen to hear more about the book below!  

