Stellar Awards Announce 2020 Nominees

Central City Productions has announced the Stellar Award nominees for the 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards taping on Friday, March 27 at the Las Vegas Orleans Arena. The Stellar Awards recognizes the year’s best performances in the genre, honors Gospel music icons and acknowledges the accomplishments of individuals instrumental in advocating for the industry in 28 categories. This year, the celebration is co-hosted for the first time by rising Gospel superstars and Stellar Award winners Koryn Hawthorne and Jonathan McReynolds.

In addition to celebrating the year’s best album releases, the Stellars bestows special honors on Gospel greats who have elevated the genre. This year’s James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award will honor the iconic Clark Sisters — Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark Cole, Twinkie Clark and Jacky Clark Chisholm — who hold a collective fifteen Stellar Awards, in addition to the Thomas Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award (2007).

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers leads the field of nominees this year with nine nominations in the key categories of Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Choir of the Year, Producer of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year, and Contemporary Choir of the Year. Other nominees include Kirk Franklin with 8 Nominations, Tasha Cobbs Leonard – 8 Nominations, JJ Hairston – 7 Nominations, Bishop Paul S. Morton- 6 Nominations, John P. Kee- 5 Nominations, Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers– 4 Nominations, and William Murphy– 4 Nominations, just to name a few.

Nominees in a few key categories:

Category #1

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen; RCA Inspiration

– JJ Hairston; Miracle Worker; JamesTown Music / Entertainment One

– Kirk Franklin; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration

– Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion City Church); Motown Gospel

Category #2

SONG OF THE YEAR

– Big; Michael McClure, Curtiss Glenn & Rodeny Turner; Black Smoke Worldwide

– Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus); Donald Lawrence, William Stokes, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge & Desmond Davis; RCA Inspiration

– Love Theory; Kirk Franklin; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration

– This Is A Move (Live); Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, & Nate Moore; Motown Gospel

Category #3

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– JJ Hairston; Miracle Worker; JamesTown Music / Entertainment One

– Kirk Franklin; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration

– Todd Dulaney; To Africa With Love; Entertainment One

– William Murphy; Settle Here; RCA Inspiration

CATEGORY #4

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– Jekalyn Carr, I See Miracles, Lunjeal Music Group

– Le’Andria Johnson; Goshen; RCA Inspiration

– Maranda Curtis, I’m All In, Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade

– Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion City Church); Motown Gospel

Full list of nominees can be found here

