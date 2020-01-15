CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Cam Newton Awarded Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton  has been awarded the prestigious Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year win.  Newton,  a first-time nominee garnered more than 600,000 fan vote – more than twice as many as the second place nominee – to be awarded the honor.  The award is given annually to an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field with a notable positive impact on his community.

Through The Cam Newton Foundation, Newton has provided $5.13 million in grant funding, year-round programming resources and donations to schools and non-profit agencies in Atlanta and Charlotte.   As the winner of the challenge, Newton receives $25,000 for the charity of his choice.

 

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Dallas DA Blasts Amber Guyger Judge Tammy Kemp Over Gag Order…
 4 days ago
01.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close