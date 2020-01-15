Cam Newton Awarded Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been awarded the prestigious Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year win. Newton, a first-time nominee garnered more than 600,000 fan vote – more than twice as many as the second place nominee – to be awarded the honor. The award is given annually to an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field with a notable positive impact on his community.

Through The Cam Newton Foundation, Newton has provided $5.13 million in grant funding, year-round programming resources and donations to schools and non-profit agencies in Atlanta and Charlotte. As the winner of the challenge, Newton receives $25,000 for the charity of his choice.