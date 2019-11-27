Married Church Couple In Connecticut Found Shot To Death In Bed

Rhema International Ministries (RIM) City Church members in New Haven, Connecticut are mourning the loss of married couple Eric S. Jones and LaRhonda Jones who were found shot to death in their bedroom.

Details regarding their death is still being investigated but police say a gun was found in the bedroom, according to WTNH. Investigators are still trying to determine what exactly happened.

Eric was a retired New Haven police officer who served for 20 years and LaRhonda was a survivor of domestic abuse from a previous relationship and an assistant pastor at their church.

“The church is devastated, devastated,” the Jones’ senior pastor Denarian Gordon, Sr. said. “We’re all in a state of shock, disbelief.”

When LaRhonda didn’t show up for work, her employer called the police and asked them to do a welfare check. That’s when the bodies were discovered.

“No one wants to be in this seat, no one wants to get that call, no one wants to hear that sort of news,” Eric’s daughter, Misty Jackson, told Fox 61. “Unfortunately no one knows what happened except for the folks that were in the room and God, you know, so really just not trying to dwell on that. He gave over 20 years of service to the New Haven community and I just want people to remember that big smile.”

Our prayers are with the Jones’ family, church and friends.

