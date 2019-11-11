Griff’s Prayer For Saints Who Don’t Eat Before Church [Video]

| 11.11.19
The church is evolving beyond just your average sanctuary and fellowship hall. Some churches today not only have stores, but also cafes. Today’s prayer from GRIFF is for all of the saints who wake up a half-hour too late and don’t eat anything before church.

Press play above for the full message.

See photos of GRIFF below.

Griff’s Prayer For Saints Who Don’t Eat Before Church [Video]  was originally published on getuperica.com

