Tori Kelly & CECE Winans Performing On CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

Women's Empowerment - CeCe Winans

Source: courtesy of CeCe Winans for Women’s Empowerment

via FirstLadyB:

The CMA Country Christmas special will air Dec. 3rd on ABC.

The two hour special will feature performances from Gospel music superstar CeCe Winans, For King & Country, Tori Kelly and  actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth.

Hosted this year by Trisha Yearwood, the event rings in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. Now in its 10th year, the concert is filmed for a two-hour television special that airs on ABC December 3rd at 9/8c.

Tori Kelly & CECE Winans Performing On CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

