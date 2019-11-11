via FirstLadyB:
The CMA Country Christmas special will air Dec. 3rd on ABC.
The two hour special will feature performances from Gospel music superstar CeCe Winans, For King & Country, Tori Kelly and actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth.
Hosted this year by Trisha Yearwood, the event rings in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. Now in its 10th year, the concert is filmed for a two-hour television special that airs on ABC December 3rd at 9/8c.
Tori Kelly & CECE Winans Performing On CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS was originally published on praisecleveland.com