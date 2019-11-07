Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“For each one should carry their own load.” – Galatians 6:5

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains the importance of taking ownership over your life and being responsible for yourself. Press play above for the full message!

Ericaism: Be Responsible For Yourself [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com

