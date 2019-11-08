Preventing the Abuse and Neglect of Children

According to the Administration for Children & Families, nearly 700,000 children are abused in the United States each year. Equally frightening is that 2/3 of those child victims are girls. 74% of those children are victims of neglect, while 18.3% of those children are physically abused. These statistics are even more alarming when you consider that many abused children grow into adulthood grappling with the emotional turmoil of abuse – the results of which are attempted suicide. Ilina Ewen, Board Member of Prevent Child Abuse of North Carolina has made it her life’s work to save children from these horrors. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Ewen about her efforts and ways you can help prevent child abuse.

