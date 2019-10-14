This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down how to shape and tone our glutes with what she calls three of the best glute exercises:

15 Hip Thrust

15 Dumbbell Squat

15 Wall Band Abductors

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Toning The Glutes [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: