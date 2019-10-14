Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Toning The Glutes [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Toning The Glutes

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down how to shape and tone our glutes with what she calls three of the best glute exercises:

  • 15 Hip Thrust
  • 15 Dumbbell Squat
  • 15 Wall Band Abductors

