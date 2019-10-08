CLOSE
Jonathan McReynolds Opens Up About The Last Time He Cried [Exclusive Interview]

Jonathan McReynolds is coming off a heck of a year with his seminal release Make Room and the hit single of the same year. Fresh off of the Praise In The Park 2019 stage Jonathan sat down with KD Bowe to discuss if he has any upcoming plans to venture into television or ministry. KD also asks the singer when was the last time he cried.

Check out some or his performance below…

