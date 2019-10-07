Erica Campbell Addresses How the Media Twisted Her Take On Self-Pleasure [Exclusive Video]

During her backstage interview at 15th Annual Praise In The Park in Atlanta, gospel icon and host of nationally syndicated morning radio show Get Up Mornings with Erica, Erica Campbell addressed how the media took her position about “self-pleasuring” out of context when she made headlines recently promoting her new book “More Than Pretty.”
Check out the interview below…
____
The Latest Gospel News and Inspiration: Follow @praise1025
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
____
From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019
36 photos Launch gallery
From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019
1. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 36
2. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 36
3. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 36
4. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 4 of 36
5. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 5 of 36
6. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 6 of 36
7. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 7 of 36
8. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 8 of 36
9. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 36
10. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 10 of 36
11. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 11 of 36
12. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 12 of 36
13. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 13 of 36
14. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 14 of 36
15. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 15 of 36
16. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 16 of 36
17. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 17 of 36
18. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 18 of 36
19. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 19 of 36
20. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 20 of 36
21. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 21 of 36
22. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 22 of 36
23. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 23 of 36
24. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 24 of 36
25. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 25 of 36
26. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 26 of 36
27. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 27 of 36
28. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 28 of 36
29. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 29 of 36
30. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 30 of 36
31. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 31 of 36
32. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 32 of 36
33. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 33 of 36
34. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 34 of 36
35. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 35 of 36
36. Praise In The ParkSource:Radio One Digital 36 of 36
Erica Campbell Addresses How the Media Twisted Her Take On Self-Pleasure [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com