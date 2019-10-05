Voices: Travis Greene Is Set To Release “Broken Record

Award-Winning Gospel Artist Travis Greene is set to release his brand new album “Broken Record” and from what we’ve listened to thus far it is amazing. Greene has already released a couple of singles from the project including “Great Jehovah,” “Won’t Let Go” and “Good & Loved.”

November 1st, Broken Record will hit streaming sites and stores but Greene is set to preview the album at Radio One’s 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration in Washington, D.C. Before he hits the stage, he gives us the details and gives us a great story on the kinship between some of Gospel music’s brightest stars in “Voices.”

