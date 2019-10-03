Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell looked to 1 Kings 3: 5-12, where the Lord appears to Solomon and Solomon makes a request, to shed light on what we’re asking God for. What are you asking God for? When what you’re asking for pleases Him, you have nothing to worry about.

Faith Walking: What Are You Asking God For? was originally published on getuperica.com

