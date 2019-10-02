CLOSE
Sheriff Gary McFadden Educates Inmates On Voting Rights

Shout out to Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden for taking voter education into the Charlotte Mecklenburg County lockup!

The Sheriff is working with the nonprofit group, You Can Vote to teach inmates about their right to cast ballots in the upcoming elections.

McFadden says that voting is a “critical piece” of them re-entering society and that the jail system must do more to prepare them.

For the record, in North Carolina, the only people who can’t vote are the ones serving felony convictions, but, their right to vote is restored when their sentence is completed.  This means that a lot of the inmates being held on misdemeanor convictions and those awaiting trial can still vote.

For more information on voting go to https://www.youcanvote.org/

Photos
