CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy Will Not Be Released

FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12

Source: FOX / Getty

via getupmornings:

When it comes to the top vocalists in R&B currently, you have to mention FantasiaBrandy and Jazmine Sullivan. So the idea that these three women would collaborate with one another on a track had the music-loving community excited.

According to RatedRnB.comFantasia confirmed the collaboration in an Instagram Live video, Fantasia shared that she would be working with the two vocal powerhouses.

“They are both my favorites. I turn into a little groupie when I see Jazmine. I love her and I love Bran. I wanted to kind of reach back and touch some different eras when it came to that girl group. I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be dope if we had a girl group where it was Jazmine, Fantasia, and Brandy?’ Let’s just put it on an album.”

Sadly, in promotion of her new single “PTSD” featuring T. Pain, Fantasia said the song won’t be released. But not for a lack of trying. The reason fans won’t hear it is because of industry politics.

During a recent interview with The Cheddar, Fantasia vaguely shared what happened to the highly anticipated song.

“They are my favorite. They give me chill bumps. And it was something I really wanted to happen. Unfortunately, it did not go through. Next time. It’s politics to this, and when you’re doing something independent and you’re stepping out against the grain, sometimes storms and tests will come; but I’m used to the rain, so I’m okay.”

CLICK HERE to read full story

15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Continue reading 15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Fantasia Barrino is an underrated style inspiration. The soul singer recently donned a skin tight Victor Glemaud gown during fashion week and her hour glass figure left the Internet shooketh. SEE ALSO - “I Lost Everything Twice”: Fantasia Explains Why She Cooks Her Own Food, Drives Her Own Car And Does Everything For Herself The 35-year-old entertainer let us in on our her fitness routine as she promotes her new single Rock Soul and gears up for tour and it’s clearly paying off as she looks healthier than ever. Fanny complimented the look with her signature short cut, necklaces by Laruicci and CZ By Kenneth Jay Lane and Jessica Rich shoes. SEE ALSO: Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration There’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to see more of Fantasia’s finest fashion moments.    

Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy Will Not Be Released was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…
 1 day ago
09.15.19
Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With…
 4 days ago
09.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close