Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The new iPhone 11 is and as expected, it costs a grip! So what do you do when you still have the iPhone 7, don’t plan on upgrading because your phone still works, but your dependents ask for the new version?

Well, in today’s prayer, GRIFF looked to the Bible scripture that reads, “Dear children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth” (1 John 3:18). In other words: You have to work for a phone!

“You want an iPhone 11 that costs over $1,000? Go do a deed,” GRIFF joked, but in all seriousness, praying against impulsive purchases and for the bill of those who opt-in to upgrade.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer For The iPhone 11 was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: