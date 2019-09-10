via TMZ/Eurweb:

News that singer Bobby Brown was removed from a flight to Boston early Monday morning because of some kind of dust-up on the plane prior to takeoff involving him.

Source onboard the airliner told TMZ that Brown was sitting in first class when the altercation happened. The site says the incident led to the airline ordering everyone off the plane. Brown was held at the entrance door while everyone else got off, and cops were called to the gate to speak with him

CLICK HERE to read story

Did Bobby Brown Get Kicked Off An Airplane? was originally published on praisecleveland.com