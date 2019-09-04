Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Everyone knows everything about everyone; and thanks to social media, the smallest blunder could lead to big consequences.

As Christians, we can call on God’s grace. It’s through him that we find the strength to reconcile even our biggest mistakes. In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell wants listeners to know their worth in Christ and understand that God can still use your talents and gifts even though you’ve made a mistake. God will still bless you through your walk with him. Don’t let your past hold you back. You are not disqualified!

Ericaism: You’re Not Disqualified [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com