CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

MUST-SEE: Kierra Sheard Pays Tribute To Brandy At BMI Awards [VIDEO]

The 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Just when we thought our love for Kierra Sheard couldn’t get any deeper, she performed a tribute for the “vocal bible” Brandy and knocked us off our feet. 

It all went down at BMI’s 2019 R&B Hiphop Awards last night (August 29) in Atlanta where she performed songs including “Have You Ever” and “He Is.” Jade Novah contributed with “Talk About Our Love,” and Brandy’s brother Ray J even hit the stage to perform her song, “Best Friend.” 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The night was full of great surprises. 

In addition to a star-studded tribute to Brandy, BMI honored the late Nipsey Hussle and was full of so many inspirational influences. Ironically enough, “God’s Plan” (performed by Drake and produced by Yung Exclusive) won “Song of the Year.”

SEE ALSO: Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration

Brandy even hit the stage herself after accepting her President’s award to perform “I Wanna Be Down” and “Almost Doesn’t Count.” Past recipients of this award include Curtis Mayfield, Ludacris, Toni Braxton and Will.i.am, to name a few.

Watch: 

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Finding Ashley Stewart 2017

The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Kierra Sheard grew up in a family that was all about singing for the Lord. She is the daughter of Karen Clark-Sheard who is a member The Clark Sisters. As a gospel artist Kierra Sheard continues to take us all the way to church when we listen to her sing. Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). With her beautiful voice and stylish looks we just can't get enough of Kierra Sheard! Check out some photos of her below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

MUST-SEE: Kierra Sheard Pays Tribute To Brandy At BMI Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Videos
Latest
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…
 20 hours ago
08.30.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…
 20 hours ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close