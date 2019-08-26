Charlotte’s Own Melvin Crispell III Wins Sunday Best Season 9

via Cre8 Agency

BET crowned Melvin Crispell, III winner of its ninth season of Sunday Best- BET’s inspirational singing competition. The season nine winner will receive a recording contract with RCA Inspiration, a cash prize of $50,000 and the title “Sunday Best.” In partnership with BET, Crispell’s debut single, “ Not The End of Your Story ” is available now via RCA Inspiration at all major digital retailers.

Melvin Crispell III hails from a rich musical legacy. His father, world-renowned musician Melvin Crispell, Jr. composed and played on award-winning songs for some of gospel music’s biggest artists. His mother, Tunesha Crispell was a celebrated gospel singer whose voice was featured on several well-known choir recordings along with a critically acclaimed solo project. With the sudden death of his father at 16 followed by the untimely demise of his mother at 18, Melvin was able to overcome through his relationship with God and music and that the trauma was not the end of his story. Melvin hopes that winning Sunday Bestwill allow him to use his dynamic voice to lead others to a closer relationship with God and to carry on his family’s legacy while also creating his own.

Last night’s finale episode featured special performances from GRAMMY Award®-winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard performing “You Know My Name,” multiple Stellar Award-winner Vashawn Mitchell performing “Nothing But The Blood/Son Of God.” Viewers also saw soul stirring performances from judges Jonathan McReynolds with “Make Room”, Kelly Price performing “I’m Still Here”, and Erica Campbell debuting her new single “ Praying & Believing .”

During season nine two original songs were performed by Joshua Copeland and Melvin Crispell, III – created by a team of heavy hitters, including GRAMMY®-nominated mega-hit wonderMakeba Riddick-Woods(Rihanna, Beyoncé, Tamar Braxton, Koryn Hawthorne) and six-time GRAMMY®-winning powerhouse Aaron Lindsey(Israel Houghton, Marvin Sapp, Kenny Lattimore, Smokie Norful). Available now via RCA Inspiration at all major digital retailers are two awe-inspiring gospel singles “Anything is Possible” by Joshua Copeland and “Not The End of Your Story,” by Melvin Crispell III; both songs featured production by Lindsey and were co-produced by GRAMMY®-winner Myron Butler.

Also On Praise 100.9: