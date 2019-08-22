Grammy award winning producer and pastor Warryn Campbell has been credited with discovering singer Lena Byrd Miles. He tells Willie Moore Jr. that he came across a video of Miles singing at church on social media and was impressed by her voice, and “the anointing” of what she was singing in the video. Right then he knew he had to find her. She just so happened to be in the Los Angeles area at the time and they were able to connect. “That was all God,” he says.

Campbell has worked with a number of big names in music, like Kanye, who stopped by his church to hear him preach. Prior to Ye attending service the two had a discussion and Kanye offered to bring his choir. The Sunday that he and his choir went to church, none of the members were expecting it. Campbell surprised them, and the choir actually preformed “from the congregation.”

Initially Campbell didn’t want to be a pastor but he’s glad he followed the Lord’s plan for his life.

Warryn Campbell On Having Kanye Visit His Church was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: