Faith Walking: Holy Spirit Is Power [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
08.13.19
Erica Campbell was attending the Inner Circle Conference and received a word she will never forget. The message was about the Holy Spirit and how God reveals things to you through it.

She mentioned that since the age of 16, she could hear the Holy Spirit talk to her.

She grew up with it and has trusted the Holy Spirit and it truly has never let her down.

When she’s going through rough challenges and she calls on it she feels better.

Let the Holy Spirit be your guide.

Photos
