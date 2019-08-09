This weekend the story of Bryan Banks will be released and told through a movie. Aldis Hodge from films such as “What Men Want” and “Straight Out Of Compton” will play Banks.

Hodge was truly excited about the opportunity to play Banks for this film.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For those that don’t know the story of Bryan Banks, he was a NFL prospect in high school and was falsely accused of a crime. Despite the evidence that proved he didn’t do it, he still spent 5 years in prison.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

During that time Banks studied the law and managed to exonerate himself.

SEE ALSO: Watch The First Trailer For The Harriet Tubman Movie [VIDEO]

After getting out of prison he ended up playing for the Atlanta Falcons and continues to help fight for others freedom.

Make sure you listen to the full interview up top and go check out the movie this weekend!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Aldis Hodge Shares How He Prepared For The Role Of Bryan Banks was originally published on GetUpErica.com