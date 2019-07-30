Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was Handcuffed By Police & Accused Of Stealing $4 Sandwich [PHOTOS]

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer on Friday after he was accused of stealing a $4 sandwich.

McKinley posted a video that was taken by a bystander, which shows him as he’s handcuffed to a chair in a local eatery. You can hear McKinley as he exchanges words with the officer during the difficult altercation.

“Yesterday I was accosted by a super aggressive Emory police officer #BethWalsh badge #215who racially profiled me and falsely accused me of stealing a $4 sandwich. I had a receipt which could have easily ended her inquiry” he wrote.

McKinley says that the officer could have de-escalated the situation along with the restaurant’s cashier who he claims sat back while he was being questioned.

DennisMcKinley – #PorshaWilliams’ ex – says he was racially profiled by aggressive cops in Atlanta who accused him of stealing a sand which at Emory. https://t.co/wHjSeXU5hl pic.twitter.com/wnJARlZkjO — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) July 27, 2019

McKinley says the officer acted out of aggression as he stopped to get a bite to eat after a routine visit at Emory Health Care.

“She put her hands on her weapon, she put her hands on me, she publicly humiliated me, falsely and wrongfully accused me of stealing a sandwich and placed me in handcuffs so tight that she caused injuries to both of my wrists. I was profiled. She was wrong. No apology. Just more vitriol – she blamed me for the entire situation,” he continued.

“It was disgusting. I could have been the next hashtag because she was that aggressive,” McKinley wrote. “Now, we can add going to the doctor or buying a sandwich while black to the list of things we cannot do.”

McKinley followed the video with a photo of his receipt, which showed he bought two sandwiches for $4.75 along with a beverage. He also showed welts on his arms due to his interaction with the female officer.

McKinley has hired lawyer Michael Sterling, husband of Wiliams’ co-star Eva Marcille to represent him, who he also tagged.

“If no one objects or fights back, the wrongs will last forever,” Sterling wrote on the post.Williams and the Hot Dog Factory owner ended their romantic relationship in June, just two months after welcoming their baby girl Pilar Jhena in March.

In a second post McKinley highlighted a statement the Emory police department gave to US Weekly which said, “an Emory Police Department officer detained an individual suspected of not paying for an item. Once the officer learned the individual had purchased it, he was released.” He also posted a photo of the accused officer in the post.

“Emory’s response is clearly the response of privilege. The privilege of someone completely out of touch with the reality of what that harrowing experience was like for Dennis,” a rep for McKinley said in a statement to US Weekly.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

