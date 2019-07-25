via BlackAmericaWeb:

Dont push Mary!!! A heckler found that out the hard way during a recent concert in Nashville last week.

She was taunted by someone in the audience who she claims was telling her to “shut the ****up all night.”

But….well Mary did Mary and decided to take a break from performing to put the hater on blast while simultaneously sending her actual fans a positive message about staying resilient in the face of their adversaries.

A Hater Tried To Heckle Mary J. Blige And It Didn’t Go Well was originally published on praisecleveland.com