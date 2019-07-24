CLOSE
The First Trailer For The Harriet Tubman Movie Is Out

Portrait of Harriet Tubman

Source: Underwood Archives / Getty

One of our Greatest Legends willbe coming to the big screen..The trailer for the up-coming Harriet Tubman Movis has been released.

Cynthia Erivo will be playing the lead roll and is joined by Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles and Clarke Peters.

Take a look of a few of these people in action in the trailer below.

The First Trailer For The Harriet Tubman Movie Is Out was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Photos
