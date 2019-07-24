CLOSE
Aretha Franklin’s Son Says The Rep Who Controls His Mother’s Estate Is On A Spending Spree

"Amazing Grace" Aretha Franklin

Source: Courtesy of NEON / Courtesy of NEON


via TMZ:

Kecalf Franklin want a judge  to grant a temporary restraining order against the estate’s rep, Sabrina Owens … barring her from making any decisions on behalf of the estate until the court decides whether Owens — who is also Aretha’s niece — should even have that authority.

Aretha Franklin’s Son Says The Rep Who Controls His Mother’s Estate Is On A Spending Spree was originally published on praisecleveland.com

