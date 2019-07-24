0 reads Leave a comment
via TMZ:
Kecalf Franklin want a judge to grant a temporary restraining order against the estate’s rep, Sabrina Owens … barring her from making any decisions on behalf of the estate until the court decides whether Owens — who is also Aretha’s niece — should even have that authority.
CLICK HERE to read full story
Aretha Franklin’s Son Says The Rep Who Controls His Mother’s Estate Is On A Spending Spree was originally published on praisecleveland.com
Also On Praise 100.9:
comments – add yours