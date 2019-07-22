CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin & Devon Franklin Talk Upcoming Biopic

4 reads
Leave a comment

Who would Kirk Franklin cast as himself in his upcoming biopic? Gospel megastar Kirk Franklin & film executive/author Devon Franklin sit down with Big Med of Radio One Digital to discuss Sony’s development of a film about Kirk Franklin’s life in this exclusive interview. The pair also talk about Kirk’s recent controversial run-in with a protestor that was caught on video over his involvement with the BET Awards.

Kirk Franklin & Devon Franklin Talk Upcoming Biopic was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close