Family Of Joycelyn Savage Confronts R. Kelly Spokesperson At Heated Press Conference

Today a press conference held by R. Kelly spokesperson, Darrell Johnson, was interrupted by the family of Joycelyn Savage. Savage is suspected of currently being held by R. Kelly against her will.

According to NBC New York, R. Kelly has been indicted by New York on racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation of a child. Hours later he was charged with additional sex crimes in Chicago.

The embattled singer was arrested Thursday night in Chicago by Homeland Security and an NYPD Public Safety Task Force. Sources say that Kelly was apprehended around 7 p.m. while stepping out to walk his dog.

[caption id="attachment_3024097" align="alignleft" width="842"] Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] Hours after his contentious and bizarre CBS interview with Gayle King aired, R. Kelly is back in jail for not paying child support. According to USA Today, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was arrested and taken into custody in Chicago on Wednesday following a hearing over unpaid child support. He faced a charge of failure to pay $161,000 in back child support, which being behind by $20K is considered a felony in Illinois. Kelly’s publicist, Darryll Johnson, said the singer showed up with $50,000 or $60,000 but the judge wanted the full amount paid, the Chicago Tribune noted. “As you know, he hasn’t worked in a long time,” Johnson said. However, when asked how Kelly can still live in the Trump Tower, he replied that Kelly “has some money.” https://twitter.com/CBSEveningNews/status/1103409902851186690 The Pied Piper will be transferred to jail and will stay there until he pays what he owes his ex-wife Andrea Kelly. His former wife of 13 years said that the singer stopped paying her for their three children when she started to speak about him in 2018. In January, Kelly’s estranged daughter, Buku Abi, posted a lengthy note on Instagram in which she called her father a “monster” and wrote: “My mother, siblings, and I would never condone, support or be apart [sic] of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life.” Kelly’s next court appearance will be March 13. [caption id="attachment_3020853" align="alignleft" width="765"] Source: Chance Yeh / Getty/andrea kelly[/caption] As we previously reported, Kelly had been currently out on $100K bail that a fan and friend, Valencia Love, posted for him last week. Kelly was released from jail last Monday after being arrested “and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors.” The allegations date back to 1998 and span more than a decade. Kelly could face up to 70 years in prison if found guilty on these charges. Of course, folks took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Kelly going back to jail for unpaid child support and how salty the woman who bailed him out last week must be right now.

